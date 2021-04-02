Hardik And Natasa's 'Pawri' Is Crashed By Some Unlikely Guests In This Viral Video

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to eight-month-old Agastya.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is spending some quality time with family before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), but he recently had to contend with their personal space getting invaded by some unlikely guests - a group of hungry crows. Hardik Pandya, 27, shared an amusing video on Instagram Thursday in which he used the much-parodied 'Pawri ho rahi hai' line made famous by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen as he gave fans a glimpse of the unwelcome guests attacking their food.

In the clip, the Mumbai Indians player first introduced Natasa Stankovic, then himself, before moving the camera around to show the group of crows busy digging into a plate of food.

"Ye Nats hai, ye main hun, ye humara garden hai.. aur vahan, party chal rahi hai (This is Natasa, this is me, this is our garden and that's a party going on)," he says in the video, pointing his camera at the crows.

"Late to this party," Hardik Pandya wrote while sharing the video.

Since being posted online, the clip has gone viral with over a million views on Instagram, along with thousands of amused comments.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to eight-month-old Agastya, who is all set to get a taste of his first IPL experience. The Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians on Thursday also shared a clip of doting dad Hardik Pandya with his son.

The 14th edition of the IPL begins on April 9 with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Wednesday.