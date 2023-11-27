Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Sikh community

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first among ten Sikh gurus and the founder of the Sikh religion. The festival is of great significance to the Sikh community and is one of the most eagerly awaited occasions of the year. It is a gazetted holiday in India and is a day to remember the teachings of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, it falls on the moon day in the month of Kartik. This year, it will be observed on November 27.

The Gurpurab celebrations begin with prabhat pheris. Prabhat pheris, the early morning processions, begin at the gurudwaras and proceed to the localities with devotees singing hymns. It is led by panj pyaras or the five beloved ones. They carry the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the Palki of Guru Granth Sahib. A 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, called the Akhand Path, takes place in the gurdwaras before Gurpurab. The three guiding principles of Guru Nanak Dev are: "Naam japana, kirat karna, vand chhakana", which means to repeat God's name, to be ready to engage in the labour of one's hands and to be willing to share with others what one has gathered.

Here are some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages you can share:

May the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards a life filled with love, peace, and compassion. Happy Gurpurab!

Wishing you and your family a Gurpurab filled with prosperity, happiness, and the divine grace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

May the Guru guide you on your spiritual path and help you succeed on this path. Happy Gurpurab.

May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.

May your life be full of golden days always with Guru's blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji's birthday. Happy Gurpurab!

"Nanak naam chardi kala

Tere bhane sarbat da bhala"

On Guru Nanak Devji's birthday wishing Babaji's blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to walk on the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Gurpurab to you and your loved ones!

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak Dev Ji

"Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God." - Guru Nanak Dev Ji

On this Guru Nanak Jayanti, let's celebrate the light of truth and wisdom. Happy Gurpurab!



