'Guess...' Hanuma Vihari's Latest Twitter Post Gets Hilarious Responses

Hanuma Vihari will next be seen in India's five-match series against England

In January 2021, cricketer Hanuma Vihari, barely a few matches old then, became a household name after his 161-ball marathon innings in the Sydney Test match against Australia. The 27-year-old struck a match-saving partnership with allrounder R Ashwin, which later proved to be crucial in the series victory over the Aussies. Since then, Mr Vihari is also being looked at as one of the candidates for the future middle-order of the Indian Test side. On Monday, the batsman shared a photograph in which he appears to be patiently listening to somebody over the phone. He captioned the picture, "Guess what I'm talking about?" Soon after, people tried guessing what Mr Vihari must be discussing and with whom.

Guess what I'm talking about?? ???? pic.twitter.com/cQBW7oW6hi — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) July 5, 2021

"Thinking about scoring lots of runs in England series fire or thinking about saving poor people's lives," wrote a user. The comment had a reference to a lot of requests for oxygen and other requirements of people that Mr Vihari either posted or amplified on social media.

Thinking About Scoring Lots Of Runs In England Series ????

Or

Thinking About Saving Poor People's Lives ❤️ — Srikanth. (@Sardar_Srikant) July 5, 2021

"Yes bro. I am ready to bat for the next few days to save matches for India even if it takes a heavy toll on me," wrote another user, and once again the reference was to his brilliant innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Yes bro. I am ready to bat for the next few days to save matches for India even if it takes a heavy toll on me. " — Krunal Kathwate (@impracticljokr) July 5, 2021

This user, though, cracked the five-minute joke that at least one friend in every group is capable of pulling. Yes, the one who says he/she is just five minutes away but still takes hours to arrive.

Vihari to his friend: I'm waiting in the cafe.. Come fast, My friend

Friend: On the way, Coming.... 5 min

Vihari: Ok... — Aditya Bhargav (@aspire_cricket) July 5, 2021

Another thought Mr Vihari looked like an actor.

Looking like an good actor face expression is so good — Misthi Pandey (@MisthiPandey1) July 5, 2021

And here are some more guesses:

You r saying I will make a double centuary — Vishnutej (@Vishnutej01) July 5, 2021

attttt herrooooo — jattu. (@jammy12_) July 5, 2021

Mr Vihari will next be seen in India's five-match series against England beginning next month. He had missed the last Test against Australia and then the entire home series against England due to an injury.

What do you think Hanuma Vihari was speaking about over the phone? Let us know in the comments.