Hansal Mehta's Post For Federer Has Arbaaz Khan's Photo. Internet Confused

Arbaaz Khan or Roger Federer? Hansal Mehta's tribute to tennis player Roger Federer

On Thursday, Roger Federer announced that he will bring curtains down on his illustrious tennis career after Laver Cup later this month. He informed of his decision through a post on his Twitter handle. The 41-year-old re-defined the sport with his artistry and grace by winning 20 Grand Slam singles titles. He broke the news tennis fans across the world have long dreaded in a lengthy statement. Many took to social media to express how much they will miss the legend, but director Hansal Mehta had a hilarious way to pay his tribute. The Scam 1992 director shared a picture of actor Arbaaz Khan along with the caption, “Going to miss you champion" with the hashtag #RogerFederer.

Many social media users found an uncanny resemblance in the appearance of Arbaaz and Federer, few also said that Arbaaz is a doppelganger of the tennis star. The internet liked Mr Mehta's hilarious tweet and many even gave him a thumbs up.

Check out Hansal Mehta's tweet here:

A user wrote, “The best tweet on Federer retirement,” another user wrote, “I always thought he resembled Federer.” “Hopefully you won't miss Federer's acting,” the third wrote.

But there was a section of social media users who did not get the joke. A user wrote, “Are you sure this pic is of Federer? It seems its of Arbaaz Khan,” another user commented, “This is not Federer. it's arbaz khan pic.”

Federer said that his body had effectively told him it was time to bring the curtain down. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he wrote. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."