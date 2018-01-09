Hairless Animal Found In California Dumpster Identified She was nicknamed Eve

Share EMAIL PRINT Eve was found in a dumpster in California.





After a week, on December 23, volunteers for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife drove the cub to a licensed bear facility called "The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center" in San Diego County.



In a





Nicknamed 'Eve' in honour of the holiday season, the bear cub now has to put on weight and regain her fur. Fortunately, she is responding well to treatment.



In an update posted on January 1, the The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center said that the 'little bare-bear' is doing great and is a hearty eater.





Eve, estimated to be about a year old, will be released back into the wild if she makes a full recovery and grows her hair back - something that could take months.











Click for more





A hairless animal, found in a dumpster in Butte County in California, USA, has been identified as a female bear cub that lost her fur. The California black bear cub was suffering from serious mange and had lost most of her fur, so she was almost white, reports ABC 7 . It was only when residents of the area drove the animal to the Bear League rescue group that she was identified as a bear.After a week, on December 23, volunteers for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife drove the cub to a licensed bear facility called "The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center" in San Diego County.In a Facebook post , the Bear League said that the cub's condition was probably due to the fact that she lost her mother early in the season and tried to make it on her own.Nicknamed 'Eve' in honour of the holiday season, the bear cub now has to put on weight and regain her fur. Fortunately, she is responding well to treatment.In an update posted on January 1, the The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center said that the 'little bare-bear' is doing great and is a hearty eater.Eve, estimated to be about a year old, will be released back into the wild if she makes a full recovery and grows her hair back - something that could take months.Click for more trending news