Gurugram Auto Driver Returns Lost Bag With Diamond Pendant, Wins Internet's Heart

In a heartwarming post on LinkedIn, a product manager recounted the extraordinary story of a Gurugram auto driver's exceptional integrity and kindness. Arnav Deshmukh shared how the kind auto driver went above and beyond to return her friend's bag containing valuable possessions. As his friend was relocating, she hailed an auto at 1 pm and accidentally left her purse behind after paying the fare via UPI. The bag held not only crucial documents like her Aadhaar card, PAN card, and credit and debit cards but also a treasured family gift - a gold chain adorned with a diamond pendant, gifted to her by her late grandmother and mother.

When the duo discovered the bag was missing, they were overcome with panic. Desperate to recover it, they attempted to contact the driver through UPI messenger, but their efforts were in vain. Seeking further assistance, they turned to the Gurugram police, who swiftly sprang into action. At around 4 pm, the officers tried to track down the auto-rickshaw.

However, an hour later, they received a call from the property manager who informed them that the auto driver named Manirul Jaman had returned with the bag. Overjoyed and relieved, they returned to find that every single item in the bag, including the gold chain, was still there, untouched and intact.

''Tears rolled over and a sense of relief got into our mind. Rushed back to find everything in the bag was in its place as is. This made us realise and made our belief stronger that God exists and humanity prevails even in tier 1 cities like Gurugram,'' he wrote on LinkedIn.

Mr Deshmukh's friend and her family were profoundly touched by the auto driver's act. Many on the internet noted that such remarkable displays of kindness serve as a powerful reminder that humanity and compassion still exist.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, ''Great act of humanity. Much appreciated. Can we get his contact number as my academy wants to gift him some reward?''

Another commented, ''This kind of posts need more attention. We spread negative news for awareness, true. But talking more about these positivities will start a virtuous cycle. Kudos to both of them.''

A third said, ''Honesty is indeed a personal choice, deeply rooted in one's character and values. While you can be taught the importance of honesty, the true decision to live by it comes from within.''

A fourth added, ''Good people exist; they are the silent heroes who make the world a better place every day.''