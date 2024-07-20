Guru Purnima 2024: Date, Auspicious Times, And Traditional Prasad Recipe

The day highlights the vital role of gurus in imparting wisdom and knowledge.

The holy day of Guru Purnima, which honours spiritual mentors and teachers, falls on July 21 this year. For Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, who thank their gurus for sharing wisdom and knowledge, the event is very important.

Also known as Buddha Purnima and Vyasa Purnima, Guru Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. The event honours the birth of Ved Vyasa, the Mahabharata's author, but its main theme is the guru-disciple bond.

Devotees observe fasts, perform special pujas, and offer prayers to their gurus on this day. Charity is also considered auspicious, with donations of water, grains, and clothes believed to bring prosperity. Other auspicious practices include havan, chanting the mantra "Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah," and serving cows.

The auspicious time for Guru Purnima puja falls between the morning of July 21 and 3:46 pm.

While celebrating Guru Purnima, it is customary to consume satvik foods such as khichdi, kheer, and halwa. However, meat and alcohol are strictly avoided.

As India celebrates Guru Purnima, it is a timely reminder of the invaluable role teachers play in shaping individuals and society.

Special Rituals

Serving cows is another significant tradition believed to bring success in education. Feeding cows with jaggery and flour rotis is a common practice. Chanting the mantra "Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah" 108 times is also recommended to enhance the Guru's position in one's horoscope and bring happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Prasad Recipe

A traditional prasad recipe for Guru Purnima is badam halwa, made from almonds, sugar, and ghee. This dish is suitable for those fasting.