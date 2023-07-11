Gujarat Woman Constable Takes Care Of Infant While Mother Writes Exam. See Pics

Many praised the constable for her sweet gesture.

A woman constable in Gujarat is being hailed on social media for taking care of an infant while the mother was writing the Gujarat High Court's Peon Recruitment examination at Odhav on Sunday. Pictures shared on the official Twitter account of the Ahmedabad Police show Constable Daya Ben, holding and playing with the 6-month-old baby.

As per the caption of the post, a female examinee along with her six-month-old son reached the Odhav examination center to appear as a candidate for the post of peon of the Gujarat High Court. The exam was about to start in a few minutes but her child was crying continuously. Thankfully, the female constable stepped in to help and offered to look after the infant so that the mother could write her exam without any hassle.

''The child of the female examinee who came to take the exam at Odhav is crying so that the time is not wasted during the paper of the woman exam and it is good that she can give the exam in an orderly manner,'' Ahmedabad police wrote.

See the pictures here:

The pictures went viral on social media, and many praised the constable for her sweet gesture.

Heaping praises on her, one user wrote, ''We are Proud of you Ma'am.'' Another wrote, ''Dayaben, a female police officer, helped an examinee's mother in a true sense today by becoming a mother and saving her child.''

A third wrote, ''This is the identity of the real police. Nowadays, if a child is too annoying, they are silenced by saying "the police will come and catch them".

A fourth added, ''Commendble work. Salute to Ahmedabad police family.'' A fifth said, ''Highly praised and exemplary for mankind.''