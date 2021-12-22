Gujarat Panchayat Polls: Candidate Receives Just 1 Vote - His Own

Elections were held on Sunday for 8,686 village panchayats in Gujarat (Representative Image)

A candidate from Gujarat's Vapi district received just one vote - his own - in his village's panchayat elections. According to Times Now, the candidate, Santosh Halpati, had filed his nomination for the post of Sarpanch in Chharwala village of Vapi district. However, he was heartbroken to discover that he received just one vote in spite of having 12 family members.

As per an India Today report, Mr Halpati broke down near the counting centre when he discovered that none of his family members had voted for him. He said he had expected that at least his family, including his wife, would have voted in his favour.

Mr Halpati said he was not saddened about his loss in the local election, but about the fact that none of his 12 family members voted for him. "Elections come and go," he was quoted as saying by Times Now. "But I got just one vote.. even my family did not vote for me," he added.

According to news agency PTI, the State Election Commission had by Tuesday night declared the results of 6,481 out of 8,686 village panchayats in Gujarat. The elections had been held two days ago.

Candidates in panchayat elections stand individually and not on party tickets, though they may be affiliated to political parties otherwise. In gram panchayat polls, each person is required to cast two votes, one to elect the sarpanch and another for electing panchayat member for his ward.

