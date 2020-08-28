Groom Makes A Joke About 2020 - Right Before Lightning Strikes. Watch

A bolt of lightning struck down just as soon as the groom made a joke about 2020.

A video of a wedding ceremony is going viral after a perfectly-timed bolt of lightning punctuated the groom's quip about 2020 not being the best year. The incident occurred during Aaron Sawitsky and Denice McClure's wedding ceremony in Massachusetts, USA, reports Insider.

In a video of the outdoor ceremony which took place on Saturday, the groom can be heard saying, "Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year." No sooner did he say the sentence that the sky rumbled with thunder and a bolt of lightning struck down - as if to reiterate that 2020, indeed, has not been the best year.

"Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humour," Mr Sawitsky wrote while sharing the footage on Instagram four days ago. "Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!"

The video has collected over 46,000 views since being shared online, along with a ton of comments.

"That's just Thor congratulating you both!" joked one Instagram user, while another said, "Wow. That was insane."

Speaking about the now-viral moment to news station WHDH-TV, Mr Sawitsky said: "The timing was pretty epic."

"It was also very surprising because there was nothing in the weather forecast - like on any forecast," his wife Denice added.

Jokes about 2020 have flooded social media since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at some memes that describe how the year 2020 ruined everyone's plans.