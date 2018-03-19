Gorilla Filmed Walking Like A Human. Zoo Officials Explain Why He Does It

A video posted on Twitter and Facebook by Philadelphia Zoo shows the 18-year-old Western Lowland gorilla walking upright like a human as opposed to the typical gorilla stance of leaning forward on their knuckles.
Take a look at the incredible video below:
Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is less common. Not for Louis though - he can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snack or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn't get his hands dirty)! pic.twitter.com/6xrMQ1MU9S— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) March 5, 2018
The Daily Mail quotes an official as saying that zoo workers had to install a fire hose over a mud puddle in the yard so that Louis - a "clean freak" - could cross it like a tightrope and avoid getting muddy and dirty. The official admits it is "pretty unusual" for gorillas to walk around upright.
"Totally fake. It's obviously a man dressed as a gorilla," jokes one person. "I don't blame him. Much easier to use both hands to hold more snacks if you're walking on two legs," laughs another.
The video has also prompted references to the mythical Bigfoot - the mysterious upright-walking, ape-like being who reportedly lives in the wilderness and leaves behind large footprints - and Planet of the Apes.
Comments
Be careful cuz one day they'll be walking to their throne. pic.twitter.com/FsnCAjRtrQ— Gaming Geek (@Gaming_Geek__) March 6, 2018
Be afraid. pic.twitter.com/96xFxL7CRv— PatriotVet (@dojoroda1) March 18, 2018
The six-foot-tall primate, who weighs over 200 kilograms, was born in May 1999 at Missouri's St Louis Zoo, reports The Sun. Louis moved to the Philadelphia Zoo in 2004 and is one of two "bachelor gorillas" there.
Click for more trending news