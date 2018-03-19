Gorilla Filmed Walking Like A Human. Zoo Officials Explain Why He Does It

Zookeepers say Louis the gorilla can often be seen walking on twos when his hands are full of snacks - or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn't get his hands dirty).

Offbeat | | Updated: March 19, 2018 16:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gorilla Filmed Walking Like A Human. Zoo Officials Explain Why He Does It

A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo was filmed walking on two legs - just like humans

Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is far from a common occurrence or sighting. Not for Louis the gorilla though. Zookeepers from the Philadelphia Zoo in the United States say Louis can often be seen walking on twos when his hands are full of snacks - or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn't get his hands dirty). Footage of the primate taking a stroll around his enclosure on two legs has given the Internet much to laugh about.

A video posted on Twitter and Facebook by Philadelphia Zoo shows the 18-year-old Western Lowland gorilla walking upright like a human as opposed to the typical gorilla stance of leaning forward on their knuckles. 

Take a look at the incredible video below:
 

The Daily Mail quotes an official as saying that zoo workers had to install a fire hose over a mud puddle in the yard so that Louis - a "clean freak" - could cross it like a tightrope and avoid getting muddy and dirty. The official admits it is "pretty unusual" for gorillas to walk around upright. 

"Totally fake. It's obviously a man dressed as a gorilla," jokes one person. "I don't blame him. Much easier to use both hands to hold more snacks if you're walking on two legs," laughs another.

The video has also prompted references to the mythical Bigfoot - the mysterious upright-walking, ape-like being who reportedly lives in the wilderness and leaves behind large footprints - and Planet of the Apes.  

Comments
"I'm not saying it's Bigfoot... but..." writes one person. "We found Bigfoot," exclaims another. 
  

The six-foot-tall primate, who weighs over 200 kilograms, was born in May 1999 at Missouri's St Louis Zoo, reports The Sun. Louis moved to the Philadelphia Zoo in 2004 and is one of two "bachelor gorillas" there.

Click for more trending news


Trending

GorillaViral Video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TDP motionDiabetesRaj ThackerayHIV & AIDSOla UberYogi AdityanathCancerKarthik's

................................ Advertisement ................................