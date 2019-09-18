Google Pixel Vs iPhone X Cameras, As Reviewed By Anand Mahindra

Two pics shared by Anand Mahindra, one clicked with a Pixel and the other with an iPhone X.

Businessman Anand Mahindra, who is currently in New York, has triggered a spirited debate on Twitter about which phone camera - Google Pixel or iPhone X - takes better pictures.

On Saturday, Mr Mahindra shared a picture of the "Manhattan moonscape" clicked on his Google Pixel smartphone, saying "Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X." The tweet annoyed many Apple fans.

Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better? pic.twitter.com/WMPhGGlNRl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2019

This morning, the 64-year-old businessman followed it up with a side-by-side comparison of the two phone cameras, sharing two photographs clicked at the same spot and from the same angle using the two phones.

"Still experimenting with my pixel & my iPhone X here in Manhattan. Just came out of a broadway show, did a simple point & shoot, same spot, same angle, same time," he wrote. "You be the judge."

Still experimenting with my pixel & my iPhone X here in manhattan. Just came out of a broadway show, did a simple point & shoot, same spot, same angle, same time. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/bf1LoDrN61 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2019

His tweet immediately drew a barrage of reactions.

"Definitely 1st for clarity but second one has depth," wrote one person.

Definitely 1st for clarity but second one has depth. check lights at end of road in both pic.first one gets blurred a little. At the end i believe it's all abt subject and focus — Langda Iago Tyagi (@BakreKiAankh) September 18, 2019

"The second picture has been clicked with a dirty lens," said another.

The second picture has been clicked with a dirty lens. Not a fair comparison. — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) September 18, 2019

While some supported Pixel, others defended the iPhone X photograph

Pixel comes out ahead with better dynamic range,colour reproduction and less chromatic aberration! — Lord Seadawg (@LSeadawg) September 18, 2019

2nd one is much better...the sign board letters are clear n legible!!! — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) September 18, 2019

If you think, however, that Anand Mahindra is about to give up his iPhone X for Pixel, think again. With his trademark humour, the Mahindra Group Chairman replied to a Twitter user who wrote, "If you don't like your iPhoneX plz make it your x phone and gift it to me".

As the late actor Ajit would have said: ‘Smaaaaaaart boyy!' But no-go mere dost. I plan to keep both. https://t.co/9HaC7EZwdS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2019

Let us know where you stand on the Google Pixel vs iPhone debate using the comments section.

