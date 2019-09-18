Google Pixel Vs iPhone X Cameras, As Reviewed By Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra asked his followers to judge which phone takes better pictures

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 18, 2019 10:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Google Pixel Vs iPhone X Cameras, As Reviewed By Anand Mahindra

Two pics shared by Anand Mahindra, one clicked with a Pixel and the other with an iPhone X.


Businessman Anand Mahindra, who is currently in New York, has triggered a spirited debate on Twitter about which phone camera - Google Pixel or iPhone X - takes better pictures.

On Saturday, Mr Mahindra shared a picture of the "Manhattan moonscape" clicked on his Google Pixel smartphone, saying "Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X." The tweet annoyed many Apple fans.

This morning, the 64-year-old businessman followed it up with a side-by-side comparison of the two phone cameras, sharing two photographs clicked at the same spot and from the same angle using the two phones.

"Still experimenting with my pixel & my iPhone X here in Manhattan. Just came out of a broadway show, did a simple point & shoot, same spot, same angle, same time," he wrote. "You be the judge."

His tweet immediately drew a barrage of reactions.

"Definitely 1st for clarity but second one has depth," wrote one person.

"The second picture has been clicked with a dirty lens," said another.

While some supported Pixel, others defended the iPhone X photograph

If you think, however, that Anand Mahindra is about to give up his iPhone X for Pixel, think again. With his trademark humour, the Mahindra Group Chairman replied to a Twitter user who wrote, "If you don't like your iPhoneX plz make it your  x phone and gift it to me".

Let us know where you stand on the Google Pixel vs iPhone debate using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Google Pixel vs iPhone Xanand mahindraiphone x camera

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi BirthdayDonald TrumpVishwakarma PujaAmazon, Flipkart SaleNarendra ModiLICSaudi ArabiaPM ModiSensexPNR StatusMi Band 4Rog Phone 2Mi TVOnePlus 7TPetrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

................................ Advertisement ................................