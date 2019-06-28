Google Maps Detour Gets Nearly 100 Drivers Stuck In Empty Field

Dozens of cars got stuck on a muddy road in Denver (Representative Image)

Good things come to those who wait. Nearly a 100 drivers who got stuck in an empty field while taking a Google Maps-suggested detour to save time would probably agree with that now. According to CNN, a crash on Pena Boulevard - a road leading to Denver International Airport in Colorado - led the navigation app to suggest the detour to drivers on Sunday.

"I thought 'maybe there's a detour' and pulled it up on Google Maps, and it gave me a a detour that was half the time," said Connie Monsees, a woman who was on her way to the airport when she encountered the wreck on Pena Boulevard. "It was 43 minutes initially, and it was going to be 23 instead -- so I took the exit and drove where they told me to."

However, it was too good to be true.

The route suggested by Google Maps, which was taken by dozens others along with Connie, took drivers down a dirt road. The area had received rain last weekend, turning the road into a muddy mess where cars started sliding around.

"That's when I thought, 'Oh this was a bad decision,'" said Connie to CNN.

According to the Denver Channel, about 100 cars formed a line on the road and got stuck behind a couple of cars that couldn't make it through the mud. They couldn't make a U-turn as the road was only wide enough for one car at a time.

Moreover, the Denver Channel also found that the road is privately owned and maintained, although to CNN, Google said the road was not marked as private.

"We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route," the company said in a statement. "While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving."

