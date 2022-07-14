Google India's Latest Post On Too Many Tabs Will Make You ROFL

Google India has used audio from a video that went viral on social media.

There are two kinds of people in the world – those who operate with a single browser tab open and others who work with so many tabs that the system ends up hanging or slowing down. Addressing the too multiple tabs conundrum, tech giant Google has shared a new video on its Instagram page. Using the audio track from a viral clip of two old men bickering for space, Google India has shared a hilarious video with two tabs named, “Nahi jagah hai” and “Bahut jagah hai.” The post was posted with the caption, “Which team are you on?”

In the comments, Google India further said, “We wanna be in “team nahi jagah hai” but we know about the tab grouping feature,” speaking about their web browser feature.

Take a look at the post:

The original video that went viral features two old men fighting for space on a seat, “Bahut jagah hai (There's enough space),” says a man sitting near the aisle. However, the co-passenger says, “Nahi jagah hai (There's no space).”

Mumbai Police too joined in on all the fun by resharing the video along with an important traffic advisory, albeit in a humorous way. In the caption, the police department said, “There's “no space” for a third person on a two-wheeler.”

That's not all. Food delivery app Swiggy also used the audio track on the viral video to show that there is always space for more on one's plate.

See the video here:

Tell us your pick from the list of hilarious videos.