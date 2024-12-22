Google Doodle Marks December's Final Half Moon With Special Interactive Game

Google has once again brought creativity to its homepage with an interactive doodle game to celebrate December's final Half Moon on Sunday, December 22. This game marks the halfway point between the new and full moon phases, offering users a fun way to learn about lunar cycles. The doodle game requires participants to match different phases of the moon to make a full moon pair, phase pair or lunar cycle of three. It also features a brief introductory segment explaining the importance of December's Half Moon before leading users into the playful challenge.

"This interactive Doodle celebrates December's final Half Moon! This monthly recurring card game invites you to play against the moon to test your knowledge of the lunar cycle," Google wrote in the description of the lunar phase doodle.

"You'll be over the (half) moon about this new Doodle game series! Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the December Half Moon," Google added.

Notably, the eight lunar phases in order are: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, third quarter, and waning crescent. The cycle repeats once a month (every 29.5 days).

The Google Doodle is visible across the globe with users also having access to download Half Moon Rises wallpaper from the website. Notably, Google had offered similar games in October and November this year, titled Rise Of The Half Moon.

Where to play Google Doodle Half Moon game?

To play the Google Doodle game, the users simply need to open the search engine on their web browser, be it a smartphone or a computer. After visiting the search engine page, users will see an improvised Google icon featuring the image of the Moon. Clicking on the icon will lead to the game.

What is Google Doodle and its history?

A Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more.

The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of office for Burning Man. In 2000, Google launched the first international doodle to celebrate Bastille Day in France. The first interactive game Doodle was launched on May 21, 2010, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular game, Pac-Man.