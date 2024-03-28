Good Friday 2024 Long Weekend: Exciting Getaways For Travel Enthusiasts

Good Friday long weekend offers a chance to go on road trips.

Good Friday is celebrated every year, two days before Easter. The significance of Good Friday lies in its commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to Christian teachings, Jesus, the Son of God, was crucified on this day over two thousand years ago, fulfilling the prophecy of his death to atone for the sins of mankind. So, why is it called "good"? According to some viewpoints, in his case, the phrase "good" equates to the word "holy". This year, Good Friday will be observed on March 29.

Long weekend

This year, Good Friday is coinciding with a long weekend, giving travel enthusiasts a chance to satisfy their wanderlust.

Here are some enticing destinations for a rejuvenating long weekend retreat from Delhi:

Agra: Journey back in time to the era of the Mughal Empire with a visit to Agra. You will see the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal, and can also explore the grandeur of Agra Fort. Then, wander through the bustling streets filled with exquisite handicrafts and street food delicacies.

Rishikesh: Situated in Uttarakhand, the two is about five-hour drive from Delhi. Rishikesh offers experiences of spirituality and adventure. It is famous for yoga and meditation retreats, thrilling river rafting experiences, and serene nature walks in the surrounding Himalayan foothills.

Jaipur: Rajasthan's capital offers rich heritage and vibrant culture. You can explore magnificent forts and palaces, shop for traditional handicrafts in bustling markets, and savour the delectable Rajasthani cuisine in Pink City.

Shimla: The summer is setting in and Shimla, also referred to as the Queen of Hills, offers a nice alternative with cool breeze. Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, Shimla is a picturesque hill station known for its colonial charm, scenic beauty and pleasant weather. The city is famous for its Mall Road, the historic Viceregal Lodge and adventure activities like trekking and paragliding.

Apart from these, wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers can head to the Jim Corbett National Park. The trip promises an unforgettable adventure. The national park offers thrilling jungle safaris to spot majestic Bengal tigers, elephants, and a myriad of other wildlife species in their natural habitat.

Mussoorie: Another popular hill station, Mussoorie is a perfect blend of natural beauty and colonial charm. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the snow-capped Himalayas, stroll through lush pine forests, and visit iconic attractions like Kempty Falls and Gun Hill Point.

Online travel companies had already expected the rush ahead of the long weekend and reported a five-fold increase in bookings, as per a Forbes report. Domestic flight bookings were up 16 per cent compared to the festive period in 2023, the outlet further said. Flight fares for popular routes have also increased by 25-30 per cent in the last week of March.

The Forbes report also said that people are showing interest in some faraway destination too, such as Goa, Srinagar, Guwahati, Udaipur and Varanasi. At least 70 per cent of travel bookings are for these domestic destinations.

On Good Friday, many Christians participate in solemn services and ceremonies that recount the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion. These may include readings from the Scriptures, prayers, hymns, and reflections on the Stations of the Cross, which depict Jesus' journey to Calvary. Some churches also hold processions or reenactments of the Passion narrative to symbolically walk alongside Jesus on his path to the cross.

For many believers, Good Friday is observed as a day of fasting and abstinence, symbolizing solidarity with Jesus' suffering and sacrifice. It is a time to abstain from worldly distractions and instead focus on prayer, repentance, and contemplation of one's faith.

Despite its somber tone, Good Friday is also a day of hope and anticipation. It marks the prelude to Easter Sunday, the day of Christ's resurrection, which symbolizes victory over sin and death. Therefore, even in the midst of mourning, there is a sense of anticipation and joy for the promise of redemption and new life that Easter brings.

In 2024, as Christians around the world observe Good Friday, let us come together in reverence and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice of love that lies at the heart of this sacred day. May we find strength and inspiration in the message of hope and redemption that it embodies, and may it deepen our faith and commitment to following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.