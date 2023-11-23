Girl's Hilarious Rant About Mosquitoes And 'Toxic' Boyfriend Goes Viral

The post has humorous angles, and it's going viral.

Venting about relationships on social media is a common practice among social media users, particularly among young people. This is because social media provides a platform for people to express their feelings quickly and easily, and it can also provide a sense of validation or support from others who have been through similar experiences. However, it is important to be mindful of the potential consequences of venting on social media, such as damaging your reputation or relationships with others.

A teenager from Delhi has elevated this trend to a new level by sharing about her post-breakup drama and "toxic" boyfriend. Filled with humorous angles and funny incidents, the narrative became an entertaining story for social media users.

On the 'teenagers' subreddit, the user @Real-Level-5779 posted about her experience of reluctantly dating a guy when dating was the last thing on her mind. She began dating a guy who had been pursuing her for the past six months. However, as their relationship progressed, the boy started showing several toxic traits, one of which was "not caring for her in the way Virat Kohli cares for his wife, Anushka Sharma".

After facing various "painful" experiences, she decided to confront him in his classroom and give him a slap. However, during the act, a mosquito came between her hand and his cheek, resulting in the mosquito's death. Now, she fears that the mosquito's family will unite against her to inflict dengue on her.

"But when I slapped him, there was a mosquito on his cheek that died from my hand. It's been 2 days, and I still get dreams of that mosquito's family ganging up and giving me dengue to take revenge on me," she wrote.

It goes without saying that her hilarious post on Reddit has garnered widespread attention, as evident from the viral response and the interesting comments from users.

