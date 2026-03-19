Giant Python Cluster Spotted In Himachal's Kangra, Video Sparks Panic

A shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has left locals shocked after a group of giant pythons was spotted coiled together near a temple. The sighting reportedly took place near the Kalothare Wali Mata temple in the Gahliyan area, where residents came across what initially appeared to be a cluster of tree roots on the ground. According to eyewitnesses, the unusual formation did not raise suspicion at first. However, when a stone was thrown towards it, the mass suddenly began to move, revealing that it was actually a group of large pythons resting together.

Locals claimed that around five to six massive pythons were entwined in the cluster. A while later, the snakes swiftly dispersed and slithered away from the spot. The entire incident was captured on mobile phones by bystanders, and the video has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

Watch the video here:

#Watch | Group of Massive Pythons Seen Near Temple in Himachal, Locals Terrified pic.twitter.com/CDEGy8n5UD — NDTV (@ndtv) March 19, 2026

Such sightings are considered rare, especially involving multiple large pythons gathered in one place. The incident has triggered fear among residents living nearby, particularly those close to forested areas and the temple.

Authorities, including the forest department, have reportedly been informed about the sighting. Wildlife experts note that while pythons are generally non-aggressive and avoid human interaction, they can pose a threat if provoked or disturbed.

About Pythons

Pythons are among the largest and most fascinating snakes in the world. Belonging to the family Pythonidae, these non-venomous reptiles are known for their immense size, strength, and unique hunting methods. They are primarily found in regions of Africa, Asia, and Australia, often inhabiting forests, grasslands, wetlands, and even rocky terrains.

Unlike venomous snakes, pythons kill their prey through constriction. Once they capture an animal, they coil their muscular bodies around it and tighten their grip until the prey can no longer breathe. They typically feed on mammals, birds, and sometimes reptiles, depending on their size. Larger species, such as the reticulated python and the Burmese python, are capable of taking down relatively large animals like deer or wild pigs.

Despite their fearsome reputation, pythons are generally not aggressive toward humans unless threatened or provoked. Most attacks on humans are rare and usually occur when the snake feels endangered. In fact, pythons play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling populations of rodents and other small animals.