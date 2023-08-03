Giant Iceberg Drifting Off Coast Of Canada Stuns Internet

The video has amassed millions of views on different social media platforms.

A video showing a massive iceberg floating towards Newfoundland in Canada has left social media users shocked. The short clip on Twitter has captured the length and breadth of the colossal icy structure drifting towards Canada's east coast. It looks like a giant wave threatening to crush the settlements along the coast. Since being posted, it has amassed more than 10 million views and over 80,000 likes.

On the island of Newfoundland, Canada, people saw a colossal iceberg approaching the mainland. pic.twitter.com/AlzUaBZSNv — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 2, 2023

Though the video is trending now, it was shot last month. The clip was first posted on TikTok by Emoinu Oinam who revealed that it was taken in Conche, Newfoundland. The now-viral video was also reposted on his Instagram account.

"Ever wondered what it is like to walk around Conche? Come join me as I take a walk around and come across an iceberg," he said on Instagram. Mr Oinam further informed that the town's population in 2021 was 149.

According to National Geographic, the icebergs that drift east towards to coast of Newfoundland are typically bits of Greenland's glaciers that have broken off.

Mr Oinam posted more videos of the iceberg, including a drone shot to give users the complete picture of the icy structure.

It is to be noted that the area along the east coast of the Newfoundland and Labrador province is famously known as "Iceberg Alley" and it appears that the size of these icebergs has been increasing in recent years.

The TikTok clip amassed over 6 million views and was widely shared across various social media platforms. Viewers were captivated by the breath-taking beauty of the iceberg, but some also expressed concerns about its potential danger.

Some users speculated about the surprise experienced by the occupants of the house near the iceberg, while others likened the scene to the perfect backdrop for a thrilling horror movie.

Featured Video Of The Day "Failure Of Administration": Brother Of Bajrang Dal Worker Killed In Haryana Violence