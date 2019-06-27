Giant Cutlery, Elaborate Presentations Make This Restaurant An Insta-Fave

At a time when most meals don't get eaten unless they have been clicked for Instagram first, restaurants are finding newer and better ways to present their food. One such restaurant is Barton G in Los Angeles, USA, where good food meets over-the-top presentation. A video by Insider explores what makes this restaurant an Instagram favourite.

At Barton G, ridiculous props are as much a part of the dining experience as the food. The bizarre restaurant fuses contemporary American cuisine with over-the-top presentations to create Insta-worthy scenes. Dishes and drinks are served in elaborate props that are brought right to the table, just like this huge dollar bill below.

Another major attraction at Barton G is their giant cutlery. Huge forks and spoons - eminently Instagrammable but ultimately unusable - are a fan favourite.

It's no wonder, then, that this restaurant is very popular on social media. A quick glance will show you thousands of people posing with their meals at Barton G. But that's for the presentation. What happens when it comes to the actual food served here? Watch the video above to find out how the Insider team rates this Barton G's food.

