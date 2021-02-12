Giant Crocodile Eats Shark In Jaw-Dropping Viral Video

A huge crocodile was seen emerging out of water to swallow a stranded shark.

A massive crocodile was seen emerging from the sea in Australia to swallow a stranded shark in a video going viral on social media. Yvonne Palmer was fishing from the beach on Far North Queensland's Cassowary Coast this Sunday when she reeled in a couple of small sharks, reports NZ Herald.

Ms Palmer said she was planning to release the sharks back into sea when the 13-foot saltwater crocodile noticed them and apparently decided to make a meal out of them. "I just caught a shark, which I couldn't get back into the water because this fella was coming and now he's going to come and eat it," she said.

Footage shared by Ms Palmer shows the crocodile stalking out of water in front of stunned onlookers and gulping down one of the two sharks. The footage has gone massively viral on social media and has been re-posted by several other pages. Take a look at it below:

The video has been viewed thousands of times across different social media platforms.

"I don't understand why these people are standing at the waters edge when it's full of crocodiles," wrote one Facebook user.

"So glad we don't live there," another remarked on Instagram.

According to news website Perth Now, the video illustrates why fishing is banned in Australia's Far North Queensland region. A new warning has been issued since the video went viral, reminding beach-goers in Australia that feeding crocodiles is illegal.