Teen Loses Driving Licence - Just 49 Minutes After Getting It

The teenager was pulled up for speeding.

Talk about a bump in the road! A teenager in Germany has made news around the world for losing his driver's licence less than an hour after getting it. BBC reports that according to German police, he managed to lose it in just 49 minutes, thanks to his speeding.

The teenager was returning from a successful driving test with his brand new driving licence when a police speed trap detected his car going 95 kilometers per hour, reports DW. The trouble is that he was driving at almost twice the legal speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour. The incident took place in the town of Iserlohn, near Dortmund,

"Some things last for ever - others not for an hour," German police joked in their statement.

The unnamed teenager had four friends in the car with him, police in Markischer Kreis said, speculating that he was trying to impress them with his driving skills.

He has now been barred from driving for another four weeks and is required to pay a fine of 200 euros.