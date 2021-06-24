Gautam Adani Says He Couldn't Have Gotten A Better Birthday Gift Than...

Gautam Adani is celebrating his 59th birthday today.

Gautam Adani tweeted today that he could not have hoped for a better gift on his birthday as the Adani Group's Australian business, re-branded as Bravus, announced that it had struck coal at its Carmichael project in Australia.

Carmichael coal will contribute to Adani Group's burgeoning energy portfolio that is designed to create a sustainable energy mix, incorporating, thermal power, solar power, wind power and gas.

Mr Adani, who is celebrating his 59th birthday today, tweeted to say he was proud of his team that overcame heavy odds to mine Carmichael's "first coal".

"Proud of my tenacious team who mined Carmichael's 'first coal' in the face of heavy odds," wrote the chairman of Adani Group. "There couldn't be a better birthday gift than being able to strengthen our nation's energy security and provide affordable power to India's millions," he added, concluding his tweet with a note of thanks to Australia and Queensland, where the mine is located.

Alongside with his tweet, he shared a birthday message he received from his team. The video features two Bravus employees. "Happy birthday Gautam Bhai," one of them says. "It's a very important milestone for us. First coal. We could not find a better gift than to give you this..." he added.

In the comments section, several of Mr Adani's Twitter followers wished him a happy birthday, while others congratulated him on his company's milestone moment.

According to news agency ANI, Bravus Mining and Resources CEO David Boshoff said it was an exciting day for 2,600-plus people on the project, a day that has been in the making for over a decade.

"Throughout the last two years of construction and during the many years when we fought to secure our approvals, our people have put their hearts and souls into this project. It is wonderful that we have now struck coal," he said.

Mr Boshoff said Bravus is on track to export first coal as promised this year.

"We are on track to export first coal this year, and despite reaching this significant milestone, we will not take our eyes off our larger goal of getting coal to market," he said.

India will be a foundation customer for the Carmichael mine and is the fourth largest global user of electricity as well as the source of the biggest growth in global energy demand.