Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Ganesha Sculpture

Well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a magnificent sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha at the Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Mr Pattnaik shared photos of his beautiful artwork on Twitter.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi .My SandArt of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and Some Flowers at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/BGIuuMqESF — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 31, 2022

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. My Sand Art of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and Some Flowers at Puri beach in Odisha," Mr Pattnaik said in his tweet.

The artwork features a beautiful sculpture of Lord Ganesha made from sand laddoos and ornamented with flowers and two miniature elephants. Mr Pattnaik also wrote "Happy Ganesh Puja" with flowers.

The post has amassed over 6,000 likes and more than 600 re-tweets in just few hours. Users can be seen wishing Ganesh Chaturthi and praising the artwork in the comment area.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," one user wrote, while another simply said, "Incredible art."

"Exceptional sand art Sudarsan sand ji. U r a true legend. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya," commented a third user.

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. It starts on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the Hindu calendar's sixth month, Bhadrapada.

The idols of Lord Ganesha are set up at the beginning of the celebration on elevated platforms in homes or in beautifully decorated outside tents. Large processions with drumbeats, devotional singing, and dancing carry the idols to nearby waterways at the festival's end and are submerged there.

Mr Pattnaik frequently posts images of his stunning sand creations that he creates on Puri beach. Recently, he created a big sculpture of Rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and shared the post on his Twitter. The post attracted thousands of users.



