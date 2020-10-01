Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Inspirational Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Mahatma Gandhi, photographed in 1947.

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated every year on October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three national holidays of India, observed in all of its states and territories. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, prayer meets and commemorative ceremonies are held across the country to remember the Father of the Nation. October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the UN General Assembly in 2007 as a tribute to Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence and peaceful resistance.

This year, Gandhi Jayanti will be observed amid the coronavirus pandemic on Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2020, here are 10 inspirational quotes from one of the most inspirational figures of Indian history, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi:

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"Change yourself - you are in control."

"Healthy, well-informed and balanced criticism is the ozone of public life."

"To call woman the weaker sex is a libel; it is man's injustice to woman."

"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."

"You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind."

"An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words."

"A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history."

"If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning."

