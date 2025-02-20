G-Wagon, Dior Bags And More: Video Shows Dubai Woman's Luxury Gifts From Husband For Giving Birth

A video of a Dubai woman showing off ultra-luxury gifts her husband bought after she gave birth to their second child is going viral online. Taking to Instagram, Malaikah Raja, who often shares glimpses of her lavish life in Dubai, revealed all the things her husband gifted her after the birth of their daughter. This included a customised pink Mercedes Benz G Wagon, a $2 million house, designer bags and jewellery among other things. "An expensive baby girl. How someone so tiny be emptying his bank account already?" Ms Raja wrote in the caption of the post.

The video opens to show Ms Raja standing along with her husband. Moments later, it shows the gifts she received as "push presents" - a gift given from the father to the new mother as a way to thank her for everything she has been through while bringing a new life into the world. The first present she received was a G Wagon, along with a new $2 million house.

Watch the video below:

The following gifts included $100,000 worth of eight Dior bags and bracelets worth $80,000. "$10,000 on daily post-partum massages for me and baby girl because I need to recover from giving birth," she said in the video.

Ms Raja also revealed that she received a monthly $50,000 budget to buy clothes for the baby along with a $200,000 tennis bracelet and $70,000 gold jewellery for her daughter.

Also Read | "Taking Matters Into My Own Hands": Woman Turns To Dating App To Find Job

Ms Raja shared the video just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 15 million views and nearly 500,000 likes. Social media users flooded the comments section with various reactions.

"I need to recover from this video please send 1 million dollar," jokingly wrote one user. "Wow, when I got home from having my son on my husband said he'd peeled me some potatoes," humorously commented another user.

"Whether this video is made as a joke or not, I support it. Men want to have kids. Her body is a temple. Pay homage," expressed a third user.

"Omg I need to recover from this video because everything else is a joke," one user wrote.

