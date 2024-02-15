From Zomato To Swiggy, How Brands Channelled Their Wit On Valentines Day

Who said Valentine's Day is only for lovebirds? Food aggregators, including Zomato and Swiggy, also decided to have some fun on the special day.

Zomato shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about a person named Tarun from Delhi, who had sent cakes to 16 different addresses. Yes, you read that right. The platform has also wished Tarun a Happy Valentine's Day.

The food aggregator wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day to Tarun from Delhi who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today.”

happy valentine's day to Tarun from Delhi who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today — zomato (@zomato) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Swiggy made Sushmita's day by becoming her Valentine. So much so that they sent a cheese-burst pizza to her.

It all started after she posted a screenshot of a Valentine's Day notification on X (formerly Twitter). It read, “Sushmita, your Valentine only deserves the best. Thankfully they have you.”

Sharing the screenshot, Sushmita wrote, “I don't even have a Valentine, Swiggy. Why do you keep sending these to me?” with an upset emoticon.

The food delivery platform was quick to acknowledge her post and said, “We will be your Valentine if you want.”

we'll be your Valentine if you want ???? https://t.co/H8v5M5ynnV — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 14, 2024

To this, Sushmita replied, “Pyaar hai toh bhejo cheese burst pizza.” And, Swiggy asked her “please DM us your details.”

pyaar hai toh bhejo cheese burst pizza ???? — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) February 14, 2024

pls dm us your details ???????? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 14, 2024

Well, wait. We have more. Blinkit, the grocery delivery app, also shared a Valentine's Day special story. It shared a screenshot of a conversation between the support staff, Manoj, and a customer.

The screenshot, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), revealed the customer's unconventional request of allowing him to deliver flowers and gifts at his girlfriend's house on behalf of Blinkit. He said, “My girlfriend's parents are not letting her step out today. Can I be your delivery partner for this order?”

Needless to say, Blinkit declined the request and wrote, "Sorry, we can't".

On Valentine's Day, Delhi Police also came up with a funny post that had a message for exes. Delhi Police shared a photo on Instagram, showing handcuffs along with a question, “Is your ex involved in illegal activities?”

The picture hints at sentiments towards ex and what the person would want to gift them on Valentine's Day. The options are to help their exes "win" a trip in a government vehicle, “a night's stay in a lock-up”, or “photoshoots from various angles.”

"This Valentine's Day, make it special for your ex," read the caption.

Which of these posts did you like the best?