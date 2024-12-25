From Turkish Shooter's Iconic Pose To Million-Dollar Banana: Top Viral Moments Of 2024

Amid a year marked by significant political changes, no shortage of viral moments captured everyone's attention.

Here are some of the most memorable ones, in no particular order.

The Turkish shooter: A standout moment came when a Turkish shooter arrived at a competition without any of the specialized gear but brought an overwhelming dose of charisma, winning hearts across the internet.

Turkish shooter Dikec Yusuf is a legend for this 🤣🔥



(h/t @PicturesFoIder, @TurkishArc) pic.twitter.com/XPW1SaUbf3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2024

Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo sensation: The internet's obsession with adorable animals reached new heights with Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo who became a viral star. Videos of her waddling around her enclosure, pestering her mother, and playfully nibbling her handlers' knees took TikTok by storm. She now joins the ranks of internet-famous animals like Grumpy Cat and Keyboard Cat.

I wonder why 🥺🩷 pic.twitter.com/u54zErzYgh — Moo Deng (@moodengx) September 17, 2024

"Very Demure, Very Mindful" meme: Beauty influencer Jools Lebron, a transgender woman, sparked this viral trend with a TikTok video showcasing a polished makeup look. In the clip, she described herself as "very demure, very mindful," explaining it as embodying mindfulness, modesty, and consideration for oneself and others. The phrase quickly spread across platforms, becoming a social media phenomenon.

'Chin tapak dum dum': This catchphrase from the children's show Chhota Bheem gained new life in 2024 as a viral meme. Social media users transformed the mischievous character Takia's phrase into a symbol of triumph over minor life challenges. The trend exploded, inspiring countless memes that celebrated everyday victories.

Bado Bati: British-Pakistani artist Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of the song Akh Lari Bado-Badi by Pakistani playback singer Noor Jehan became an internet sensation. The catchy tune inspired Instagram reels and a flood of memes using the song's lyrics as templates, cementing its place in viral music culture.

Asoka Makeup Trend: A nostalgic Bollywood revival swept social media as users embraced the "Asoka" makeup trend. Inspired by the 2001 Hindi film Asoka, the creators styled themselves in Indian bridal hair, makeup, and attire to the beat of one of the film's iconic songs. The trend transcended cultural boundaries, with participants worldwide racking up millions of views and likes.

Banana sells for millions, then gets eaten: In November, a banana duct-taped to a wall sold for an astonishing $6.2 million at a New York auction, shocking many.

The story took an even stranger turn when the buyer, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, decided to eat the banana, creating one of the year's most talked-about viral moments.