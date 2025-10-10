From Security Guard To Software Engineer: Zoho Employee's Inspirational Journey Goes Viral

The inspiring story of a software engineer is going viral on social media. In his post shared on LinkedIn, software engineer, named Abdul Alim told that he started his journey as a security guard in Zoho. Through self-reliance and a passion for continuous learning, he earned the position of Software Development Engineer at Zoho without a college degree.

Alim mentioned that in 2013, he had left home with just Rs 1,000, of which he spent Rs 800 on buying train tickets. At that time he had neither a job nor a place to stay, he spent almost two months on the road.

Later he got a job as a security guard in Zoho office. While on duty, one day when he was on a 12-hour shift, a senior employee at Zoho, saw him and struck up a conversation.

Abdul in his post wrote, "In school I learned a little bit of HTML. Then he asked me If I want to learn more, and this is how My learning began."

"Since every day after completing my 12 hours security shift, I went to the senior and learned. About after eight months, I created a small app. An app that takes the user input and visualizes it. The senior employee showed the app to his manager and he liked it. He asked if it is possible to interview me," he added.

Check out the post here:

Abdul Alim's journey has become an inspiration to millions of people today, proving that if the intentions are strong, any destination can be reached.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users congratulated Abdul for his journey and achievements. One user commented, "You're really in under the good hands brother, Zoho gives a life to you. you're passion and dedication makes you to get this secure position."

Another user commented, "This post really made me feel hopeful thank you so much."

"As a student from a middle-class family, your story didn't just inspire me it gave me hope. You proved that it's not where you start, but how hungry you are to grow. After a 12-hour shift, most people would sleep but you chose to learn. That mindset is legendary," commented a third user.