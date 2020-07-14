From Nagpur Police To NASA, Why Everyone Is Talking About Cakes

"Everything is cake" is a trend that has taken over social media.

Cakes have taken over the Internet in a big way. Possibly one of the strangest trends of a very strange year, "everything is cake" has left social media users intrigued, confused, frustrated and everything in between. It all began last week with a hyper-realistic Croc shoe-shaped cake went massively viral. According to Time Magazine, the extraordinarily realistic cake was the creation of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil and went viral after it was shared on social media by food website Tasty.

This is what started the cake jokes, in case you're lost???? pic.twitter.com/Lq01fiVEjN — Femi Uche???? (@iamspreado) July 13, 2020

The Croc shoe cake has collected a whopping 29 million views on Twitter. It also spawned several videos of hyper-realistic cakes that would make anyone question their sanity. By the weekend, it was fair to assume that most objects on Twitter - from bananas to beer cans - were, in fact, cake. Videos of people slicing into everyday objects, only to discover that they are actually cake, have now taken over social media.

The "everything is cake" trend has also led to hundreds of hilarious jokes on Twitter. Everyone from Nagpur Police to Netflix India has joined the trend with pop culture references and safety warnings centred around cakes.

On Monday, Nagpur City Police shared a road safety warning with a picture of a person trying to slice into a helmet with a knife. "Tried to find out whether this was a cake. It's not. It was and will be a Life Saving Helmet. Wear it for your own safety!" the police department wrote while sharing the photo.

Netflix India made many emotion with their Scared Games post.

Remember that Sacred Games episode where someone mistook Katekar for cake? ???? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 13, 2020

Warning from NASCAR: A race car is not a cake.

Raw chicken? No, it's cake.

NOT THE RAW CHICKEN CAKE ???? pic.twitter.com/Q2odntxuZo — Saeed A (@SaeedDiCaprio) July 14, 2020

NASA has discovered over 4,000 planets outside of our solar system. Sadly, not one of them is cake.

We've discovered 4,183 planets beyond our solar system — exoplanets — so far. Not one of them is cake. pic.twitter.com/ivmyBjYszd — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) July 13, 2020

