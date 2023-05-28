From Gandhi To Einstein, AI Artist Imagines Historical Figures ''Hitting The Gym''

The images have been created using Midjourney AI

Needless to say, we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Artists are now using this powerful technology to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm.

Now, an AI artist used artificial intelligence to release intriguing images of historical figures, imagining what they would have looked like if they were gym enthusiasts in their time. The post features Mahatma Gandhi, William Shakespeare, Isaac Newton, Karl Marx, Rabindranath Tagore, Abraham Lincon, Vincent Van Gogh, Nelson Mandela, Nikola Tesla, and Albert Einstein.

''Buff historical figures, they've been hitting the gym above,'' artist Sahid wrote while sharing the pictures. He also revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney.

See the images here:

The images show Mahatma Gandhi in a muscular avatar, Albert Einstein with a ripped physique, and Rabindranath Tagore showcasing his muscular physique. Other historical figures are also shown as muscular and robust individuals with bulging muscles and biceps.

Since being shared 5 days back, the post has generated more than 4,000 likes and several comments. Many users were left amused to see the pictures, while others were in awe of the artwork.

One user wrote, ''Abram Lincoln looks like Wolverine,'' while another commented, ''Abhraham Lincoln = Wolverine, Issac Newton = Brock Lesnar with hair, Karl Marx = Rajnikant.''

A third added, ''Subhash Chandra Bose, Hitler, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and some females could be added too.''

A while back, the same artist shared eight similar pictures that showed what billionaires would look like if they were gym enthusiasts. The post featured Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, and other billionaires.