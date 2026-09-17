From Footsteps To Songs: Seniors' Impromptu Tribute To Kishore Kumar Goes Viral

A quiet morning walk in the park turned into an impromptu musical gathering when a group of senior citizens, fondly known as the Evergreen Souls, broke into song together. As soon as the walk began, the group started singing "Ye Raatein Ye Mausam", the classic duet by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle from the 1958 film "Dilli Ka Thug". The song, composed by Ravi with lyrics by Shailendra, brought smiles to onlookers' faces and turned the park into a lively mehfil.

The same warm smiles and cherished memories filled the air, proving that some melodies never fade. For this group, it was a reminder that certain tunes remain timeless, connecting hearts regardless of age.

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The video has got more than 25 million page views. The video drew plenty of heartwarming reactions from viewers. One user wrote, "I also want to join this gathering," while another expressed hope that all their friends would stay together even at that age. Many praised the group's cheerful spirit, with one comment reading, "How chill these uncles are." Another user complimented them by saying, "All of you have melodious voices," while others summed up the moment with the timeless phrase: "Old is gold."