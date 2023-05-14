From Chandler To Monica: AI Reimagines 'Friends' Characters As Adorable Toddlers

These AI-generated pictures took the internet by storm

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have become popular on social media platforms. Several artists are now using this powerful tool to generate fascinating artworks that often make headlines. Now, an Italian couple has used AI to reimagine "Friends" characters as toddlers and the results have surprised many on the internet.

The Italian couple named Luca and Anna Allievi started creating the images "for fun" while their 1-year-old daughter Celeste was asleep, reported New York Post.

See the post here:

The beloved American television sitcom characters as toddlers have gone viral on the internet. The couple has also generated realistic baby photos of former President Donald Trump, British politician Boris Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Mr Allievi, a bio-technologist from Milan told SWNS, "It started as a game, something we did for fun. The images are really realistic."

Talking about Luca, Anna said, "Luca has a fantastic imagination. It's something futuristic. It's evolving so fast."

The couple used Midjourney's software to generate these images.

"You need to use the right words in the prompt. The order of the words is important," Luca explained. "You have to describe the person and adjust the prompts as the software evolves."

The popular American TV sitcom ran for ten seasons from 1994 until 2004.

A user commented, "This page has made my day!!! My cheeks hurt from laughing and smiling at how adorable this is."

Another user wrote, "Chandler has seen things."

The third user wrote, "This is so adorable."



