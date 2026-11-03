"From Cash To QR Codes": Polish Woman's Viral Take On India's Transformation In 10 Years

A Polish woman, who has been living in India for some time, is winning hearts online with her video on India's transformation. Dominika Patalas-Kalra shared a video listing the changes she has seen over the years. In her caption, she wrote, "I'm from Poland, and when I first came to India 10 years ago, I could never have imagined how much this country would transform. And the most fascinating part? I've been here to witness it all, step by step."

Her video focuses on five key areas.

On Digital India, she said the country has moved from cash being king to QR codes being everywhere. "Today, even a small chai stall or street vendor can accept a digital payment in seconds," she wrote.

On airports, she highlighted new airports and modern terminals. She said that with more flight connections, she can now fly directly to Poland in just seven hours.

She also spoke about infrastructure. "New expressways, highways, flyovers, and metro lines have changed the way people move around. Journeys that once felt endless can now be much quicker," she said.

She pointed out that food delivery has become part of everyday life in India, with meals and groceries available at the doorstep with just a few taps.

She also talked about Indian Railways and said modern trains, upgraded railway stations and better digital services have improved the experience for passengers.

Social media users have praised her video, with many saying her observations reflect the real change on the ground.