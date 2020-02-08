From AAP To Pune Police: A Look At The Best Propose Day Tweets

Propose Day 2020: The second day of Valentine Week is celebrated as Propose Day.

The second day of Valentine Week is celebrated as Propose Day. Propose Day, as the name suggests, is a day when people express their feelings to those they like. Celebrated every year on February 8, Propose Day is also a day that lends itself beautifully to funny memes and witty posts. As the world celebrates the second day of the Valentine Week today, take a look at some of the best Propose Day tweets that netizens can't stop praising.

Propose Day this year falls on the day that Delhi goes to vote. As more than 1.47 crore voters face the choice of re-electing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government or replacing it with the BJP or the Congress, AAP had a message for Delhiites. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party shared a GIF from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 2015 movie Dilwale and wrote: "Delhi, we love you. Our love for you will never fade."

Delhi, we love you❤️



Our love for you will never fade.#ProposeDaypic.twitter.com/dlfHNBnrGx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Pune Police - known for their humourous posts - also took to Twitter to celebrate Propose Day with a one-liner.

"Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you!" the police department quipped on the microblogging platform, collecting many appreciative comments for their funny tweet.

Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you! ☺️#ProposeDay#PunePolice — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 8, 2020

Maharashtra Police also joined the fun - but with a warning to all netizens. In their Propose Day tweet, Maharashtra Police urged netizens to "choose wisely" and look for a partner in life, not a partner in crime.

Lookout for a partner in life, not for a partner in crime. #ChooseWisely#ProposeDay2020#ProposeDay — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) February 8, 2020

A number of other Twitter users also celebrated Propose Day with memes and jokes:

God wishing me luck for this #ProposeDay be like 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) February 8, 2020

Propose Day follows Rose Day, which is celebrated every year on February 7. After Propose Day come Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. The week concludes with the Valentine's Day on February 14.