Friendship Day 2024: Date, Origin, Celebration And Wishes

Friendship Day: Living in the world without friends would be far more challenging.

India observes Friendship Day on the first Sunday in August each year as a way to honour this bond. This year, it falls on August 4. No matter how difficult a task may appear alone, having a friend by your side might make it easier. Friendship knows no borders and teaches the art of caring and loving to anyone who loves this connection, young or old.

Friendship Day acts as a gentle reminder to cherish the connections that, in so many ways, lessens our burden. It's time to embrace the spirit of friendship, give our friends our sincere gratitude, and let them know how much they mean to us.

Origin

The idea of the Day of Friendship gained its origin in the United States in the 1950s by Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards. The date of the celebration was not specified, but the idea spread across borders almost immediately. The first Sunday in August became the customary and culturally appropriate date for Friendship Day celebrations in India. It facilitates social connections and celebrations by allowing people to enjoy the occasion with greater leisure and excitement.

Meanwhile, the International Day of Friendship observed by the UN in 2011 was an exchange of friendship looking forward to global peace and unity. July 30th was chosen but with greater emphasis on creating better understanding and cooperation among people of different cultures and communities.

While International Friendship Day was envisioned to bring about unity among people around the globe, the Indian one focuses on personal relationships and social activities

Celebration

Friendship Day can be observed in a variety of ways with your closest friends. Some ideas include going to your favourite restaurant for lunch or dinner, sending gifts to friends who live far away, creating a photo collage with them on social media, or watching movies together. You should express your appreciation for your friend in addition to these things.

Wishes

"Happy Friendship Day to the friend with whom I can grow old and laugh till my dentures fall out."

"Being your friend has been an adventurous ride because I never know what you plan on doing next. So, Happy Friendship Day to you crazy person."

"To my wonderful friend, your kindness and support have made such a difference in my life. Have a fabulous Friendship Day!"

"Happy Friendship Day! Our friendship is a source of happiness and strength. I'm so lucky to have you in my life."

"Thank You for staying with me through the best and worst of times. Happy Friendship Day!"