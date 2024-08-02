Friendship Day 2024 In India: Why It Falls On The First Sunday Of August

The concept of dedicated day for friendship gained traction in US during mid-20th century.

The International Day of Friendship is celebrated every year on July 30 across the world. At the same time, in India, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Both events are the same, but the dates vary because of differences in origin, objectives, and cultural history.



International Day of Friendship:

The International Day of Friendship observed by the UN in 2011 was an exchange of friendship looking forward to global peace and unity. July 30th was chosen, but with greater emphasis on creating better understanding and cooperation among people of different cultures and communities.

Indian Friendship Day:

In contrast, Indian Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. It is this timing that has been commercialised by business people and the media, hence being perpetuated by its celebration on this day. The choice of the first Sunday of August allows one to get together with friends easily, as people automatically have the day off from work. This timing falls within the summer season, which is associated with warmth and social activities.

Origins and popularisation:

The idea of the Day of Friendship gained origin in the United States in the 1950s by Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards. The date of the celebration was not specified, but the idea spread across borders almost immediately.

In India, the first Sunday of August emerged as a practical and culturally suitable date for celebrating Friendship Day. This choice enables people to enjoy the occasion with more leisure and enthusiasm, making it easier for social interactions and festivities.

While the International Day of Friendship and Indian Friendship Day share the same feelings with regard to this very special relationship called friendship, they are celebrated on different days of the year with a different focus. While the international day was envisioned to bring about unity among people around the globe, the Indian one focuses on personal relationships and social activities. All these differences notwithstanding, both days remain in place to celebrate the emotion of friendship.