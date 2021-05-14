'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Reunion Will Air This Month And Fans Can't Keep Calm

The FRIENDS reunion will air on May 27.

The much-awaited and eagerly-anticipated 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion is coming to HBO Max this month and fans can't keep calm. 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion' will debut on the streaming service on May 27, HBO Max announced on Thursday while releasing the first trailer of the reunion special. As expected for a show that enjoys cult following worldwide, the announcement created a huge buzz on social media. the first episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S aired on September 22, 1994. The sitcom turned actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry into household names.

Besides bringing together the original star cast, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special will also have a string of celebrity cameos - including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and many more.

The official teaser, which dropped yesterday, has already crossed 1.5 million views on Twitter.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

Fans of the sitcom took to the microblogging platform to share their excitement at the much-requested reunion finally happening.

"It's like my whole childhood is back," wrote one excited Twitter user.

Omg I had like goosebumps & still do! Dude! 17 years later! Ross, Rachel better not be in break again! Phobe hopefully has 3 kids, Chandler & Monica please be crazier now & Joey ma man! Pizza only no ladies please!

It's like my whole childhood is back please!

????????#FriendsReunion — Cynthia!✨???????? (@thecynthiadavid) May 13, 2021

"Can't wait anymore," another declared, while a third said, "I'm gonna cry. Take a look at some of the reactions:

HBO Max announces #FriendsReunion release date.



F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans be like : pic.twitter.com/PD2mm9nkQ3 — Riha (@noone__caresduh) May 13, 2021

this meme has finally come into full circle. #FriendsReunionpic.twitter.com/i16nL7L3Ey — nicole (@anistonily) May 13, 2021

i may cry, we are going back home #FriendsReunion ???? pic.twitter.com/2iuFzpaj9A — gab (@jenanist) May 13, 2021

According to CNN, stars of the NBC sitcom, which ran for a decade, will return "for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show." However, HBO Max has so far not revealed when the reunion will be available for viewers outside of the US.

"Hey there, we know you're excited for the Friends Reunion. At this time, we don't have any information on it's availability outside of the US," the platform replied to multiple queries from people asking how they could view the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion.