Video: Macron's 'Delicious Wife' Remark About Australian First Lady Baffles Twitter

During a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, an unfortunate choice of words by the French President raised many eyebrows. Mr Macron, usually quite fluent in English, goofed up this time while expressing his gratitude to Malcolm Turnbull and his wife, Lucy, for their hospitality.
"For the French gastronomy, for the French winery that I wanted to thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome," he said while looking at the Australian Prime Minister.
Watch the flub here:
(Jump to 38:30 to listen to the unfortunate error)
LIVE | Conférence de presse conjointe avec @TurnbullMalcolm, Premier ministre d'Australie.https://t.co/d4ElyIxplq— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 2, 2018
While most ooh-aah'd on social media, many wondered if it was a case of lost in translation as the french word for 'delicious' - delicieux - also means delightful or lovely.
Macron just said he wanted to thank Malcolm Turnbull and his "delicious wife".— Alice Workman (@workmanalice) May 2, 2018
You can take the man out of France but...
Maybe something happened in the translation, but I'm pretty sure Macron just described Malcolm Turnbull's wife, Lucy, as "delicious".— Ashleigh Wilson (@ashleighbwilson) May 2, 2018
Oh la la!
Macron calling Malcom Turnbull's wife "delicious" is making some waves in Australia.CommentsMacron just got lost in translation. "Delicieuse" would be used in French to mean lovely/delightful. Remember: French use food metaphor for everything.#auspolhttps://t.co/Rk8SqaDpkb— Lionel Page (@page_eco) May 2, 2018
The French President @EmmanuelMacron just referrened to @TurnbullMalcolm 's "delicious wife", in a slightly awkward mistranslation I imagine— Nadia Daly (@nadiasdaly) May 2, 2018
"I want to thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome" - French President to Malcolm Turnbull.— James O'Doherty (@jmodoh) May 2, 2018
Not sure if this was something lost in translation or just something very French pic.twitter.com/OuzAG82Wwm
Last year In July, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron was at the receiving end of a similar, seemingly sexist remark by US President Donald Trump. You're in such good shape," Mr Trump was heard saying to Ms Macron, before turning to her husband and continuing, "She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful." The interaction was caught in a video uploaded on Emmanuel Macron's Facebook page.
