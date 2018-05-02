Video: Macron's 'Delicious Wife' Remark About Australian First Lady Baffles Twitter

LIVE | Conférence de presse conjointe avec @TurnbullMalcolm, Premier ministre d'Australie.https://t.co/d4ElyIxplq — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 2, 2018

Macron just said he wanted to thank Malcolm Turnbull and his "delicious wife".



You can take the man out of France but... — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) May 2, 2018

Maybe something happened in the translation, but I'm pretty sure Macron just described Malcolm Turnbull's wife, Lucy, as "delicious". — Ashleigh Wilson (@ashleighbwilson) May 2, 2018

Macron just got lost in translation. "Delicieuse" would be used in French to mean lovely/delightful. Remember: French use food metaphor for everything.#auspolhttps://t.co/Rk8SqaDpkb— Lionel Page (@page_eco) May 2, 2018

Not sure if this was something lost in translation or just something very French pic.twitter.com/OuzAG82Wwm — James O'Doherty (@jmodoh) May 2, 2018