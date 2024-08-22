'Free Dinner, No Rent Hike': Bengaluru Landlord's Act Of Kindness Wins Internet

The post has accumulated more than 1,600 upvotes. (Representative pic)

A tenant's heartwarming account of his positive experience with an elderly landlord in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. Taking to Reddit, the tenant, who has been living in the landlord's building for the past five years, recounted a moment that left him smiling from ear to ear. "My landlord bought me dinner today," the post read. "This is a wholesome moment for me, and I wanted to share how much of a good guy my owner is," the tenant added.

In his post, the user shared an incident that took place recently when his 65-year-old landlord arrived at his door with an unexpected gift - a dinner parcel. This heartfelt gesture left the tenant deeply moved. He remarked on the landlord's character, describing him as a fit and socially active individual who had not once requested an increase in rent during the entire period of his tenancy.

"He's 65+ years old, and I have been staying in his building for the last five years. Today, he showed up at my door just now with a parcel and said he bought me dinner. I couldn't stop smiling. Nobody of his age has been this kind to me ever," he said.

The tenant further noted that despite the five-year period, he had continued to pay the same rent as he did in 2018. He also shared that his landlord frequently engaged in conversations, often telling stories from his life and speaking proudly of his daughter. Although the landlord occasionally offered the tenant a drink, which he politely declined, the gesture was always well-received. "God bless this man," he added.

The user shared the post on Reddit just a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1,600 upvotes and several comments.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "This is so sweet! My landlady offered to help me and my friends unpack and offered to send us lunch when we first moved in back in 2016. Fortunately, the previous house's cook had prepared a huge box of biriyani for us. Rent was negotiated atleast twice during the last 8 years so that it doesn't put us in a tough spot, although it was always 5-7% increase p.a".

"Very rare to get a good landlord in Bangalore," ciommented another. "My old landlady in Bangalore was so kind she paid for a brand new MacBook charger cable and adapter when mine got damaged due to some electrical issues at the apartment. When I did not even ask her to. miss her so much," shared another.

"My landlord allowed me to use my security deposit in place of rent as I was leaving Bangalore permanently. I was so happy," expressed a third user. "Do good for others, it will come back in unexpected ways," wrote a fourth user.