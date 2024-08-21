'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racism At Music Festival In Albania. Internet Reacts

Dr. Kshirsagar was attending a Jason Derulo concert in Tirana, Albania

An Indian-origin woman attending an Albanian music festival was racially targeted by a group of girls. A video circulating on X shows a visibly frustrated Dr. Pranoti Kshirsagar sharing her experience at the festival. Her candid account as a tourist in Albania has resonated with many, garnering support after she described facing racism, while others perpetuated the same behaviour.

Dr. Kshirsagar was attending a Jason Derulo concert in Tirana, Albania. In the video, she can be heard saying, "I was waiting in line, and a group of four girls just came up, cut the line, and when I pointed it out, they repeatedly told me to go back to my country."

She added, "They laughed about it, called me their mother, and made other remarks."

She concluded the video by sarcastically saying, "I feel very welcome, Albania. Great job, thank you so much."

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Dr Kshirsagar.

See the video here:

Female Indian tourist is told to "Go back to India" by local girls at an Albanian Music festival. pic.twitter.com/8kJcsYSHd7 — Posts By Feds (@SuspectFed) August 20, 2024

So far, the viral video has gathered around 2.5 million views on X. The opinions in the comments section were divided.

While some users highlighted Albania's reputation for racism, others supported the racist behaviour.

A user wrote, "The fact she feels entitled to complain about the country she's in as a jeet foreigner .. these jeet women are insufferable."

"Albania is one of the most racist countries in the world," another user wrote.

"That's so funny because Albanians complain of discrimination & racism when they try to immigrate to the EU & UK," the third user wrote.

A user wrote, "Go back please! Help out your own communities... rather than coming and destroying ours!"

A user asked, "When will Racism stop?"



