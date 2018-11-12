Fraudster Flees UK By Taking Flying Lesson, Asking Instructor To Drop Him In France

Jamie Colwell was extradited back to the UK.

A British fraudster managed to flee his country by booking a flying lesson and convincing the flying instructor to drop him off in France. According to The Sun, Jamie Colwell and his father Brian Colwell had been convicted of a 1 million pound VAT scam and faced lengthy prison sentences. However, while out on bail, 51-year-old Jamie Colwell hatched an elaborate plan to escape UK.

The matter was brought to light again after a UK court added six months to his prison sentence on Friday for the breach of bail. Details of his extraordinary escape plan then emerged.

The Telegraph reports that Jamie first booked a driver to drive his 74-year-old father to France in his new Porsche Cayenne. He then used his father's name and passport to book a flying lesson in south east Kent.

However, when the aircraft entered French airspace during the lesson, Jamie convinced the instructor to land at an airfield in the Pas-de-Calais region and let him out, the court heard.

He then met up with his father and the pair fled to Malaga in Spain.

The father and son duo were tracked down in May and extradited back to the UK, where Jamie Colwell was jailed for five years and three months and his father imprisoned for two years and eight months for fraud.