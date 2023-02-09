Forest Officer Asks Twitter To Spot The Camouflaged Animal In A Tree's Picture

The Forest Officer shared a camouflage challenge for his followers

Everyone likes a good puzzle especially when the challenge is about spotting something. These days, bureaucrats often share intriguing pictures related to flora and fauna and test the intelligence of internet users by posting interesting challenges. One of them is Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan who keeps his followers engaged by regularly interacting with his followers and posting interesting facts about wildlife.

This time, he shared a camouflage challenge for his followers. He captioned the picture as, ''The one sitting on his throne on edge of Forest. Guess what.''

See the image here:

The one sitting on his throne on edge of Forest. Guess what. pic.twitter.com/UTaYPUuudn — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 9, 2023

In the picture, Mr Kaswan shared the picture of a tree and asked his followers to spot an animal within the frame. Most of the Twitter users and his followers guessed the name as a python, while some said it's a viper. One user wrote, ''Oh wow. Had to zoom in to see. So well camouflaged.''

Another wrote, ''Python..The one which has the ability to swallow a person.. as per people say.'' A third added, ''Surprised that the branches could bear the weight!. Must be quite a bit.''

A fourth said, ''What a beautiful picture.. Handsome chap..! I guess everyone needs a little bit of Sunshine..!''

When one looks closely at the picture, a python can be seen comfortably perched on top of the tree, camouflaged by the green leaves. The IFS officer himself revealed the answer today, saying the photo indeed is that of a Burmese Python. After 13 hours of posting the challenge, Mr Kaswan wrote, ''It's a Burmese python. Clicked a few months back.''

It's a Burmese python. Clicked few months back. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 9, 2023

The snake is native to rainforests across Southeast Asia and is known for its climbing abilities. According to National Geographic, Burmese pythons are carnivores, eating mostly small mammals and birds. But there are some that have been found hunting larger food items like pigs or goats.

