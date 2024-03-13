Flight Attendant Shares 'Disgusting' Reason You Should Never Drink Coffee On Plane

Ms Mistt also revealed that she and her colleagues typically avoid hot water themselves

A flight attendant shares concerns about the quality of coffee served on airplanes. Cierra Mistt, a popular flight attendant, recently went viral with a video urging passengers to reconsider in-flight hot beverages like tea and coffee. Instead, she suggests using bottled water, wine, spirits, beer, or soft drinks. Ms Mistt also revealed that she and her colleagues typically avoid hot water themselves, unless necessary.

She said, "Unless we are desperate, we don't drink the coffee or tea prepared on the plane. The water that we use for the tea and guess what? It never gets cleaned."

While airlines prioritise sanitation for takeoffs and landings, she revealed that some areas, like hot water dispensers, are never cleaned.

"Those who travel overnight have a habit of asking for coffee. However, the coffee is very old," she said in the video.

In an earlier video, Mistt advised passengers to ditch the toilet paper and opt for paper towels instead. Citing the lower quality of airplane toilet paper, she explained it can easily tear and dissolve. Paper towels, according to Mistt, offer a more reliable solution.

The flight attendant also suggested passengers should not walk barefoot into bathrooms, she warned that the liquid on the floor “might not be water all the time."

"I can promise you the liquid on the floor is not water and you do not want to be stepping in it," she said.