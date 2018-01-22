Firefighters Break Through Frozen Lake To Rescue Deer. See Pics

"We got a call from Lakewood Animal Control that the deer was in trouble," the department said. "He was actually standing in the water, but too tired to move."
The firefighters then broke a path through the ice to help the deer back to land. "The team broke a path through the ice, grabbed onto an antler and then guided the deer back to shore," they write.
Pictures shared by them show how the rescue took place.
A firefighter can be seen guiding the tired deer back towards the shore
The fire department then helped dry the deer off
And it was allowed to warm up in the Lakewood Police Department's animal control van
The post by the West Metro Fire Department has been shared over 300 times and has garnered over 1,700 reactions since it was shared eight hours ago.
