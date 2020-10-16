Trolled For Wearing Low-Cut Blazer, Finland PM Finds Support On Twitter

At 34, Sanna Marin is the youngest head of government in Finland's history.

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin found herself at the receiving end of some social media trolling for posing in a low-cut blazer. Supporters immediately turned the tables on sexist trolls, sharing pictures in similar blazers with hashtags like #ISupportSannaMarin and #ImWithSanna.

According to local reports, Ms Marin, 34, posed for fashion magazine Trendi earlier this month. For the cover photoshoot, she wore a black blazer with a plunging neckline that a section of the Internet deemed "inappropriate" for someone in her position.

The photo drew backlash after it appeared on Trendi's Instagram account.

According to the Daily Mail, one commenter suggested that it 'eroded' her credibility. "Is she a prime minister or a model?" another questioned.

Several people, however, were quick to come to her defence. The post was flooded with comments from people praising the image and refuting suggestions that it was "unprofessional" or took away from her achievements. On Twitter, hundreds of women shared pictures in near-identical outfits to support the Finnish prime minister.

Some Twitter users compared her photograph to an unorthodox pic of former President Urho Kekkonen, which did not face any backlash.

Kekkonen on ollut kyl melkoinen hipsteri. pic.twitter.com/B0DoiGpTCS — Taneli Hämäläinen (@Tanelihamalaine) October 10, 2020

Sanna Marin, a Social Democrat, took office in December 2019, becoming the youngest head of government in the country's history. She leads a coalition of five parties.