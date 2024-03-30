'Fine Her In Lakhs': Womans Video On Airport Baggage Carousel Makes Internet Angry

The woman was seen reclining on the conveyor belt.

The relentless pursuit of viral fame on social media has created a new wave of disruption in India, with public spaces becoming battlegrounds for content creation. Gone are the days of peaceful commutes or quiet moments in public areas. Influencers and aspiring creators are wielding their smartphones like weapons, filming content with reckless abandon, oblivious to the inconvenience they cause to those around them.

This phenomenon isn't confined to a particular platform or location. Whether you're crammed into a crowded metro train, jostling for space on a local bus, or simply trying to navigate a bustling street, you're likely to encounter someone holding up the flow of movement in the name of a viral reel. Schools, colleges, and even offices haven't been spared from this intrusion. The pervasive "reel-mania" has transformed these everyday spaces into a never-ending stage for cringe-inducing content, leaving ordinary people to bear the brunt of the disruption.

A recent video depicting a woman reclining atop a baggage carousel at an airport has shed light on the issue of obstruction caused by content creation.

The video was shared by a user named desimojito on X with a caption that reads, "The virus has reached the airports too." The video has gone viral and has gotten more than 2 million views. Many people criticised the woman for doing such a bizarre act at the airport.

"This is one of the direst parts of the airport, and she is lying down there, gross. Fine her, fine her in lakhs. Make an example out of her," commented a user.

"What is this? Please spare the airport at least," wrote another user.