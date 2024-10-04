Festivals In October 2024: Dussehra To Diwali, Check Complete List Here

October 2024 is packed with significant festivals.

Indian festivals are vibrant and diverse, and each festival reflects the rich cultural tapestry of our country. These occasions play a vital role in bringing people together and celebrating traditions that have been passed down for generations. This year, the month of October, in particular, is packed with festivals, including Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. The month kicks off with Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga, which will be celebrated with fervour across the nation. Following Navratri, Dussehra will mark the conclusion of the nine-day festivities, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The month will end with one of the largest festivals in the country - Diwali, which falls on October 31 this year.

From Dussehra to Durga Puja, here's the full list of festivals to look forward to this month.

Sharad Navratri 2024

Navratri is celebrated twice a year - once during spring called Chaitra Navratri and another during autumn called Sharad or Shardiya Navratri. Sharad Navratri is celebrated for 9 days in the month of Ashwin (September-October) in the Hindu calendar. While the first day of Sharad Navratri is called Pratipada, the last day is called Maha Navami.

The 9-day-long festival of Sharad Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. This year, the festival starts on October 3. It will continue till the Dussera celebration on October 12.

Durga Puja 2024

Durga Puja or Durgotsav is a five-day celebration that begins on Shashti and ends on Vijayadashami. The five days are Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami. During these five days, devotees decorate their homes and pandals, wear new clothes, worship Goddess Durga and go on a celebratory mode.

Besides being celebrated as the homecoming of beloved Durga, the festival also marks the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated to honour the victory of Goddess Durga in a battle against the shape-shifting demon (asura) - Mahishasura.

This year, Durga Puja will start on October 8 and it will culminate with Durga idol visarjan, which is going to be celebrated on October 13, 2024.

Dussehra 2024

Dussehra, which is also known as Vijaya Dashami, is celebrated every year to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. The word Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words - dasha, which means ten, and hara translates to defeat.

The festival is celebrated in full swing across the nation, by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 12.

Diwali 2024

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India. The festival of lights holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil. During the festival time, homes and streets are adorned with colourful lamps and candles, while families come together to exchange gifts, sweets, and warm wishes.

This year, Diwali falls on October 31 this year. Naraka Chaturdashi will also be observed on this day.

Apart from these, there are several other festivals also lined up this month. These are:

October 10 - Navapatrika puja will be done on this day.

October 11 - This year, the eighth and the ninth day of Durga puja falls on a single day. Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 11.

October 15 - Pradosh Vrat (Shukla Paksha) will fall on this day in October.

October 17 - Valmiki Jayanti, Ashwin Purnima Vrat, Tula Sankranti will be observed on this day.

October 20 - Karwa Chauth is the ritual where married women keep fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity of their husbands. Kartik Sankashti Chaturthi will also be observed on this day.

October 28 - Rama Ekadashi will be observed.

October 29 - Dhanteras and Pradosh Vrat (Krishna Paksha) will fall on this day.

October 30 - Monthly Shivratri will be celebrated on this day.

Each of these days holds special meaning bringing families and communities together. These special occasions honour gods and ancestors promoting values such as love, gratitude, and the victory of good over evil.