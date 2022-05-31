Ferrari Worth Rs 4.16 Crore Rams Into Parked Cars In The UK

The Ferrari SF90 was the of its first series production Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale, worth more than Rs 4.16 crore, crashed into parked cars on the streets of Birmingham in England and a video of the incident has gone viral. It shows the incredibly powerful hypercar crashing into five parked cars on the side of the road.

The Haden Cross Fire Station posted pictures of the crashed car with the caption, “RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about.”

The car can be seen completely destroyed from the front with pieces of its bonnet lying all over the road.

The West Midlands Fire service even reported that the driver left the scene before any crews could arrive. “The driver of the car had left the scene before we arrived. We made the vehicle safe and left the incident in the hands of the police at 8.45pm,” a statement from the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said.

The Ferrari SF90 was the of its first series production Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle. The car's name is a reference to the 90th anniversary of the foundation of Scuderia Ferrari and underscores the strong link that has always existed between Ferrari's track and road cars. The SF90 Stradale has a 90 degree V8 turbo engine capable of delivering 768 bhp horsepower, the highest power output of any 8-cylinder in Ferrari's history.

The SF90 Stradale is also the first Ferrari sports car to be equipped with a 4 Wheel Drive. This helps it go from 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, while 0-200 kmph is done in just 6.7 seconds.