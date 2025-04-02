"Feels Like Torture": Man Shares Gruelling Night Shift Ordeal, Says He Was Forced To Work Until Noon

Amid the ongoing debate on work-life balance, a Reddit user, @AloofHorizon, shared his experience of working an exhausting night shift, only to be asked to continue until noon the next day. In his post, he described monitoring a screen for hours during the night and claimed that, despite working from home, he could not rest after his shift, leaving him feeling "tortured."

However, NDTV has not independently verified the authenticity of the post.

The man detailed his ordeal in a long post on Reddit. He wrote, "Just pulled an all-nighter, it was for program monitoring work where I just had to watch the screen for the whole night and inform IT people if any of our finance programs broke down."

He added, "Then in the morning the people continued asking me to work till 12 pm. So essentially I had no sleep from yesterday till today 12 pm. After which I tried sleeping but couldn't fall asleep. It literally broke me from inside, I have had pulled all nighters in the past but that was due to travel, my personal work or some celebrations etc. But this time I completely feel broken from inside, knowing that I'll have to do this continously for the coming 4 days and then once at the beginning of every month. I don't know why but this just feels like torture to me," the man concluded.

See the post here:

Shared 23 hours ago, the post ignited discussions on workplace exploitation.

A user wrote, "They want to torture you until you turn into a bootlicker zombie or coolie."

Another user wrote, "

Just keep trying buddy. Take it from someone who worked for 2.5 years in a toxic workplace. Who had his head into every department of a startup except for accounting and got paid peanuts. I only did it for the experience. One day did this to you. Imagine doing this continuously. You'll burn out very soon. The company won't even give a shit if you drop dead someday. They will replace you by the time your shradh is done."

"slaves don't get justifications. they get orders," the third user wrote.

"Just say you're handing over the work and log off. Or ask them who the person next in the shift is," the fourth user wrote on Reddit.

"You should start questioning, ask for compensation. I had similar experience while I had lost my regular job during covid. Started asking for extra compensation for long work hours, assumed they would throw me off but anyways that is the only way companies would learn. If it too much, just leave," the fifth user commented.